New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,973 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First Horizon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,734 shares of company stock worth $4,483,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

