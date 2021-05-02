Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 419.90 ($5.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.05. Network International has a one year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

