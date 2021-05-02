NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.06. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 11,067 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $147,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

