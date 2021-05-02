NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Head to Head Survey

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoMagic and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions 3.23% 18.19% 7.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Viavi Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.29 $28.70 million $0.58 28.21

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

