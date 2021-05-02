NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,632.46 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

