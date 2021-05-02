NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 13.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

