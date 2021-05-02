Needham & Company LLC Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.