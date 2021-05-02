Needham & Company LLC Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $57.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.15 on Thursday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,711,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

