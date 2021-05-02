Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NDBKY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
About Nedbank Group
