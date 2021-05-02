Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NDBKY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

