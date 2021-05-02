Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.66

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $47.51 million and $3.92 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019083 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,637,861 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

