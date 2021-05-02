NativeCoin (N8V) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $953.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $953.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 58.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00056170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00311355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,775,910 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

