National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $165.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.07 million and the highest is $168.32 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $174.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $671.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.24 million to $678.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.62 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $729.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.42. 2,092,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

