National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NGG stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

