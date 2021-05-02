National Bank Financial Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.