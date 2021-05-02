National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.