Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

