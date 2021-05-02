MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

MYTE stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

