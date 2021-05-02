Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 41.5% in April

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,856. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

