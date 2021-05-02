Mplx (MPLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.