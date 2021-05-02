Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.