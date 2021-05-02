Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

