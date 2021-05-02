Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.40 on Friday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $347,412.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $932,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,650 shares of company stock worth $25,449,166. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

