Morgan Stanley Sells 209,223 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CAI International were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CAI International by 1,371.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CAI International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

