Morgan Stanley Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $75.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

