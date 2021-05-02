Morgan Stanley Raises Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

