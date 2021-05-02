Morgan Stanley Purchases 26,188 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of AMERISAFE worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.