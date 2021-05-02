Morgan Stanley Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $71.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

