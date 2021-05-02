Morgan Stanley Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $71.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
