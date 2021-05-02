Morgan Stanley Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $478.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $422.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.