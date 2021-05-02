Morgan Stanley Has $4.84 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $209.43 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

