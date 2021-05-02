Morgan Stanley Has $4.69 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

