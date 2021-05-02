Morgan Stanley Has $4.64 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.