Morgan Stanley Buys 84,858 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

