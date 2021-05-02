Morgan Stanley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $79.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

