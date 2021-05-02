Morgan Stanley Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $70.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after buying an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.