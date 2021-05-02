Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

