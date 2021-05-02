MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 6.3%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 25,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,114,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $2,399,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 241,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

