Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $2.36

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and $1.20 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.00862565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00096094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.