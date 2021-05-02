Mobius Price Up 93.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Mobius coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Mobius has a total market cap of $28.84 million and $595,782.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 93.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mobius

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,082,884 coins. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Buying and Selling Mobius

