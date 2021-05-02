MKM Partners Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $104.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.