Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 65.3% in April

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of MIELY stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

