Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 65.3% in April

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of MIELY stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $33.90.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.