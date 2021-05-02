Mirrored Apple Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $85,607.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $133.86 or 0.00233421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 255,637 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

