Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $135.56

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and approximately $175,192.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.56 or 0.00238601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 255,637 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.