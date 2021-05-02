Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.97. 1,725,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

