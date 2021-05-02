MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,971 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

