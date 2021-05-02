MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

