MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $422.03 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $220.57 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.61.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

