MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for about 3.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.68. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

