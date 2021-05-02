MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

