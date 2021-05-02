Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.15.

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

