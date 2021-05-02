Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.15.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. Microsoft has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

